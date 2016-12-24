How you can be charged with murder in...

How you can be charged with murder in Alabama without committing it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Did you know in Alabama if you're involved in a violent felony and someone dies as a result of it, you can be charged with murder even if you didn't commit the crime? "Even if you`re in the car as a getaway driver, if anyone dies rather it be another offender or a victim; if you were a party to the crime, you can also be charged with murder," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela 12 hr deshawn 2
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
truth about the jews and israel Dec 17 Irving 3
News Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10) Dec 16 worried 39
Help Dec 15 Maggie 2
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC