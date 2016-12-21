Fuel pumps being cleaned after Mapco ...

Fuel pumps being cleaned after Mapco gas mix-up

Tuesday Dec 20

The pumps at two Mapco gas stations that were involved in a fuel mix-up are being cleaned and will soon be back up and running, according to a representative from Mapco. Ruth Picha from Mapco told WAFF 48 News a third party fuel supplier made a mistake and put diesel fuel into regular unleaded tanks at two gas stations on Monday.

