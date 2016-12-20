Fee waived pet adoptions for the Holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Huntsville Animal Services is offering fee-waived adoptions to help find loving homes for our shelter pets, from Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23. Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens adopted during this time will also receive vaccinations, spay and neuter, microchip, and city license. A free bag of pet food is available while supplies last.

