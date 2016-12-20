Fee waived pet adoptions for the Holidays
Just in time for the holidays, Huntsville Animal Services is offering fee-waived adoptions to help find loving homes for our shelter pets, from Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23. Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens adopted during this time will also receive vaccinations, spay and neuter, microchip, and city license. A free bag of pet food is available while supplies last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|26 min
|Wow
|1
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC