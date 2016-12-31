Drought persists after a soggy December

Drought persists after a soggy December

The Tennessee Valley continues to experience drought conditions, despite the wet month of December. Huntsville has picked up 5.58 inches of rain as of December 30th, but remains in a 10.07 inch deficit.

