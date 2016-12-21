Development progresses at Old Moulton and Beltline
After a nearly year-long delay, the planned MAPCO Mart convenience store at Beltline and Old Moulton Southwest roads is moving forward, and city officials are planning for more development at the intersection. The Decatur Planning Commission unanimously on Tuesday approved a revised site plan for the fuel station, which will be the city's second MAPCO.
