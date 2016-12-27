Councilman requesting changes to Big Spring Park to accommodate waterfowl
Other than a coot or two, most of the webbed waterfowl that roost at Big Spring Park have flocked to other spaces. In a matter of months, when work is complete, many of those ducks and Canadian Geese will return to find their home remodeled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC