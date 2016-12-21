Cast your votes for top downtown Hunt...

Cast your votes for top downtown Huntsville project, event

For the third year in a row, Downtown Huntsville Inc. and The Huntsville Times and AL.com are partnering to allow readers to select their favorite downtown event and project of 2016. Two online polls will remain open on AL.com until noon Jan. 4. The nonprofit will share voter results during its 2017 Downtown Huntsville Annual Meeting and Awards at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Propst Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

