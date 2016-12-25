Another Christmas in the record books...

Another Christmas in the record books for the Tennessee Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Thermometers at Huntsville International Airport as well as Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals reached the upper 70s Sunday afternoon, effectively smashing the daily high temperature records for Christmas Day. Christmas Day temperatures in Muscle Shoals also tied the overall highest temperature for the month of December for the city, which reached 78 degrees on December 27, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 16 hr Irving 2
Angela 19 hr Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
truth about the jews and israel Dec 17 Irving 3
News Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10) Dec 16 worried 39
Help Dec 15 Maggie 2
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,204 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC