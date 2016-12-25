Another Christmas in the record books for the Tennessee Valley

Thermometers at Huntsville International Airport as well as Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals reached the upper 70s Sunday afternoon, effectively smashing the daily high temperature records for Christmas Day. Christmas Day temperatures in Muscle Shoals also tied the overall highest temperature for the month of December for the city, which reached 78 degrees on December 27, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.