A wet end to 2016 is in store
Northern Alabama spent most of the fall hoping for rain, and December has delivered. Since December 1st Huntsville gained 4.79 inches of rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC