Police report provides more informati...

Police report provides more information about shooting involving Marshall player

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Marshall University football player was shot last weekend and uncooperative with police, according to a police report gained through a Freedom of Information request by WSAZ-TV Friday. Damien Dozier, 20, an MU defensive lineman from Raleigh, North Carolina, was shot in the early morning hours of June 25 on 6th Avenue in Huntington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 162 7 min MarkJ- 22
Employers should pay their waiters 7 min Wtf 3
Draft liberals, put them on front lines unarmed 1 hr Sid Stafford 24
People that don't have manners when eating 1 hr mi amigo dos cervesa 14
This website reminds me of jr high 2 hr White Trash 7
Need a 4th of July babysitter 2 hr nice to meet you 18
Looks like I won the great tailgate debate 5 hr Sargent Slaughter 66
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC