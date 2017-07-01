Police report provides more information about shooting involving Marshall player
A Marshall University football player was shot last weekend and uncooperative with police, according to a police report gained through a Freedom of Information request by WSAZ-TV Friday. Damien Dozier, 20, an MU defensive lineman from Raleigh, North Carolina, was shot in the early morning hours of June 25 on 6th Avenue in Huntington.
