Marshall governing board gets 4 members
Four members of the board participated in their final meeting when the board met June 28, with three members' terms expiring and a fourth member who no longer qualified for the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 163
|15 min
|hey
|4
|Mark j talkin to himself
|46 min
|Oh there I go
|5
|Ali Cobble
|46 min
|Matt
|1
|Huntington Babe Ruth
|51 min
|Coach for 26 years
|77
|Employers should pay their waiters
|51 min
|oh boy
|17
|HPV------All sexes-------All Incomes-------All ...
|55 min
|lolol
|18
|America Held Hostage Day 162
|1 hr
|Geeze
|26
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC