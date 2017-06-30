Gilliland, Simpson named to Marshall School of Medicine alumni board
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Alumni Association recently appointed two local physicians, Andy Gilliland, M.D., and Friday G. Simpson, M.D., to its board of directors. Gilliland, a 2007 graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is a primary care sports medicine physician at King's Daughters Medical Center and the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute.
