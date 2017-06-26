West Virginia students learning Japanese at summer camp
Students have been learning about Japanese culture at West Virginia camp. The Herald-Dispatch reports elementary schoolers made sushi and rice balls on Tuesday during Cabell County Schools' Japanese Immersion Summer Camp in Huntington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watching Them Eat
|12 min
|The View Above
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 144
|13 min
|licorice root
|10
|The real Howie is a dumba$$
|33 min
|Big Steve
|1
|St. Mary's Psychiatric Unit
|37 min
|crazy eddie
|3
|Dumbest liberal moments ever
|1 hr
|Liberal queeerrz
|21
|Warned
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|7
|I saw a kneeger in Highlawn
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC