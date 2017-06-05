Ward named Chief Operating Officer for Marshall Health
Ward has served as department administrator for pediatrics at Marshall Health since 2014, overseeing the department's daily business operations. Prior to joining Marshall Health, he served as an associate attorney with Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, in Huntington where he practiced commercial and corporate litigation.
