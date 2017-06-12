Touma Receives Immigrant Heritage Mon...

Touma Receives Immigrant Heritage Month Proclamation

Mayor Steve Williams issued a proclamation designating June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Huntington during the City Council meeting this evening and presented it to Drs. Joe and Omayma Touma.

