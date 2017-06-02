Suspect named; victim identified in Huntington beating death
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued in connection with the beating death of a Huntington woman who died on the front porch of a home on Huntington's West End. On Friday, Huntington Police identified the beating suspect as Zaire Monroe-Shareef, 34, of Huntington, and said he may have been under the influence of a controlled substance or substances at the time of the alleged murder.
