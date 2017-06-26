Spring Valley (WV) offensive lineman Doug Nester lists West Virginia in his top five
The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the cut for the services of on the country's top offensive line prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. Huntington, West Virginia native Doug Nester announced today via Twitter that he is narrowing his recruitment down to his five top programs, and will only be focusing on those schools moving forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN Getting Nervous
|1 min
|Fred
|9
|Recovery House Important Meeting
|5 min
|Iol
|6
|Seattle’s min. wage hike hurting low-level work...
|6 min
|Fred
|11
|Trumps travel ban goes into effect Yay!
|7 min
|Fred
|23
|High Class Fashion At The Mall
|11 min
|I care
|15
|Healthcare can't be everything to everybody.
|14 min
|Cannon loader
|14
|Baltimore Street drugs
|39 min
|Jake
|862
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC