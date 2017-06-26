Spring Valley (WV) offensive lineman ...

Spring Valley (WV) offensive lineman Doug Nester lists West Virginia in his top five

The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the cut for the services of on the country's top offensive line prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. Huntington, West Virginia native Doug Nester announced today via Twitter that he is narrowing his recruitment down to his five top programs, and will only be focusing on those schools moving forward.

