Simpson pleads guilty to trafficking

A Huntington, W.Va., man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the first-degree felony of trafficking roughly 80 grams of heroin. The plea was entered in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas after an early April traffic stop.

