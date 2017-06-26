Simpson pleads guilty to trafficking -
A Huntington, W.Va., man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the first-degree felony of trafficking roughly 80 grams of heroin. The plea was entered in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas after an early April traffic stop.
