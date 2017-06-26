Retail Week Underway in Downtown Huntington
Downtown Huntington on June 26 kicked off the inaugural Retail Week sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Downtown Live. District 3 City Councilman Alex Vence joined Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett and local retailers in announcing Retail Week Monday afternoon at Pullman Square.
