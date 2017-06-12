Public Art Project Initiated in Huntington
Mayor Steve Williams and representatives of the Mayor's Council on the Arts and the Marshall University College of Arts and Media unveiled a new public art initiative at 10th Street and 3rd Avenue today called Rainworks. Rainworks is the brainchild of Peregrine Church, who came up with the concept of using super-hydrophic coatings to create hidden messages on city sidewalks.
