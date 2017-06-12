Public Art Project Initiated in Hunti...

Public Art Project Initiated in Huntington

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Mayor Steve Williams and representatives of the Mayor's Council on the Arts and the Marshall University College of Arts and Media unveiled a new public art initiative at 10th Street and 3rd Avenue today called Rainworks. Rainworks is the brainchild of Peregrine Church, who came up with the concept of using super-hydrophic coatings to create hidden messages on city sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Several cops at Davis Place again 30 min Honton wilmont 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr sadtruth 4,221
tracey (hudson) rowsey 1 hr zaphod 2
Cassie Jones (May '13) 1 hr Smh 9
How old is everyone here? 3 hr ya dig fam 1
America Held Hostage Day 149 3 hr MarkJ- 4
Terry dingleBerry 3 hr tim the toolman t... 4
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC