Panel discusses addiction battle

Panel discusses addiction battle

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The people of local churches can provide a human connection that so many dealing with drug abuse need as they deal with their addiction and go through recovery, a speaker said at an event highlighting faith-based services in addiction treatment. event Tuesday at South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 145 1 hr MarkJ- 3
Muslims are NOT our enemy. 1 hr Charles Lance 1
America Held Hostage Day 144 1 hr Charles Lance 38
Trump has passed and signed 39 bills 1 hr Charles Lance 17
Big Fat Helen is Grilling Out 1 hr Charles Lance 7
Fox Sweeps Cable Weekly Ratings 6/5 to 6/11 2 hr Charles Lance 3
pagans mc (Sep '10) 2 hr Bert 293
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC