Panel discusses addiction battle
The people of local churches can provide a human connection that so many dealing with drug abuse need as they deal with their addiction and go through recovery, a speaker said at an event highlighting faith-based services in addiction treatment. event Tuesday at South Parkersburg Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 145
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|3
|Muslims are NOT our enemy.
|1 hr
|Charles Lance
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 144
|1 hr
|Charles Lance
|38
|Trump has passed and signed 39 bills
|1 hr
|Charles Lance
|17
|Big Fat Helen is Grilling Out
|1 hr
|Charles Lance
|7
|Fox Sweeps Cable Weekly Ratings 6/5 to 6/11
|2 hr
|Charles Lance
|3
|pagans mc (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Bert
|293
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC