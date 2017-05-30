Nominations Sought for Huntington Wal...

Nominations Sought for Huntington Wall of Fame

In order to qualify for nomination into the City of Huntington Foundaion, Inc's Greater Huntington Wall of Fame Citizen Achievement Recognition Award, an individual must meet the following requirements: *Be a Huntingtonian, if not native-born, the nominee must have lived in the Huntington area for a minimun of 10 years. *Have performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited.

