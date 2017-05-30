Nominations Sought for Huntington Wall of Fame
In order to qualify for nomination into the City of Huntington Foundaion, Inc's Greater Huntington Wall of Fame Citizen Achievement Recognition Award, an individual must meet the following requirements: *Be a Huntingtonian, if not native-born, the nominee must have lived in the Huntington area for a minimun of 10 years. *Have performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pagans mc (Sep '10)
|26 min
|Jack_That_Reaper
|269
|heather chinn (Oct '12)
|43 min
|Steven
|42
|America Held Hostage Day 136
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|3
|Fart person is rather quiet this eve must have ...
|2 hr
|Out wayne
|1
|Me Hungry. Me Want Bacon
|2 hr
|Out wayne
|4
|Wet Nurse for hire? (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Pitera79
|62
|Baltimore Street drugs
|2 hr
|Baltimore street
|758
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC