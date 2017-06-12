New water trail opens in southern WV

New water trail opens in southern WV

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lincoln Journal

A new trail is offering a different way to experience southern West Virginia - on the river. The Guyandotte Water Trail spans 169 miles from Wyoming County to Huntington, offering a unique and scenic recreation opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox Sweeps Cable Weekly Ratings 6/5 to 6/11 18 min dri 4
Vicki Mays at Christ Temple 35 min How sad 19
Pranks to play on annoying neighbors (Dec '13) 44 min Hey 194
Guy who runs everyday on RT60 with a back pack 2 hr Facepalm 25
Red head Vanessa from west end 2 hr Game Room Patron 3
Muslims are NOT our enemy. 2 hr Clocker Duffield 2
Lola and McDaniels dating now? 2 hr Baltimore Street 1
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC