Meeting set to generate interest in foster care -
NECCO of Huntington is hosting an informational foster care meeting Monday, June 19 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Viand Street in Point Pleasant. NECCO is an organization that seeks to pair children with an immediate need for a home, to families willing to take them in and provide those needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|List of nationwide topix threads Markj has star...
|5 min
|-zaphod-
|29
|Manchin just about gave Comeyblowjob
|1 hr
|Silent Majority
|5
|America Held Hostage Day 139
|1 hr
|Silent Majority
|41
|That crack head destiny and that dope dealer ma...
|1 hr
|Fci
|34
|Trump never was under investigation
|1 hr
|zimma zimma
|1
|Baltimore Street drugs
|2 hr
|Jeff fuller
|781
|Anthem to exit ObamaCare in Ohio
|2 hr
|Yep
|40
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC