Medical cannabis board members named

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health announced Thursday the people who will examine and recommend laws regarding medical cannabis. "The Board is part of a transparent and accountable process critical to ensuring a comprehensive system that will help citizens suffering from debilitating diseases like cancer," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, board member and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health.

