Marshall to offer video game developm...

Marshall to offer video game development camp for students ages 10 to 17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

Marshall University's Center for Continuing Education will offer a video game development camp beginning next week for students ages 10 to 17. The program will begin Monday, June 12, and continue through Friday, June 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day in Prichard Hall, room 200, on Marshall's Huntington campus. The cost is $125 per student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honda motorcycles 51 min Luther Gibbs 1
comey says trump is creepy but not a crook 54 min Luther Gibbs 7
America Held Hostage Day 139 55 min Luther Gibbs 5
Anthem to exit ObamaCare in Ohio 1 hr Rufus Hilton 35
Comeys complete statement released today 4 hr Urine Russia 6
West end gas stations 4 hr Whoah 1
Baltimore Street drugs 5 hr Justin Roberts 776
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC