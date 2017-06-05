Marshall to offer video game development camp for students ages 10 to 17

Marshall University's Center for Continuing Education will offer a video game development camp beginning next week for students ages 10 to 17. The program will begin Monday, June 12, and continue through Friday, June 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day in Prichard Hall, room 200, on Marshall's Huntington campus. The cost is $125 per student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.