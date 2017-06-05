Marshall to offer video game development camp for students ages 10 to 17
Marshall University's Center for Continuing Education will offer a video game development camp beginning next week for students ages 10 to 17. The program will begin Monday, June 12, and continue through Friday, June 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day in Prichard Hall, room 200, on Marshall's Huntington campus. The cost is $125 per student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honda motorcycles
|51 min
|Luther Gibbs
|1
|comey says trump is creepy but not a crook
|54 min
|Luther Gibbs
|7
|America Held Hostage Day 139
|55 min
|Luther Gibbs
|5
|Anthem to exit ObamaCare in Ohio
|1 hr
|Rufus Hilton
|35
|Comeys complete statement released today
|4 hr
|Urine Russia
|6
|West end gas stations
|4 hr
|Whoah
|1
|Baltimore Street drugs
|5 hr
|Justin Roberts
|776
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC