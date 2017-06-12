Marshall Health welcomes new administrators
Marshall Health the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , has announced the addition of four individuals into leadership roles within the organization. Evie Davis Garcia has been named department administrator for Marshall Cardiology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump has passed and signed 39 bills
|1 min
|Henry
|55
|Who do you support for U.S. House in West Virgi... (Oct '10)
|6 min
|freddy
|1,771
|Hilljack, Liberal, leftwing Demons
|14 min
|Meister feister
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 145
|22 min
|MarkJ-
|14
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|34 min
|Good
|4,215
|Michael McDaniels dealing at 2966 5th avenue
|43 min
|Dollar Tree smoker
|1
|Street Cleaning A Joke
|43 min
|MarkJ-
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC