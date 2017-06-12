Mark Colby to be featured artist at 1...

Mark Colby to be featured artist at 19th annual Jazz-MU-Tazz camp

Marshall University's School of Music and Department of Jazz Studies' Jazz-MU-Tazz is in full swing. Now in its 19th year, the week-long jazz camp serves as an enrichment program for 7th-12th graders, who will give two concerts as part of the program.

