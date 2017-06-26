Huntington woman sentenced to federal...

Huntington woman sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

A Huntington woman who was caught with heroin in 2016 was sentenced today to two and a half years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Ashley Dawn Smith, 24, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baltimore Street drugs 5 min The Real Justin 858
Healthcare can't be everything to everybody. 7 min WATCHDOG 10
Google: " Hospital Acquired Infections" 12 min WATCHDOG 2
Hospitals with HIGHEST INFECTION Rates Past 3 Y... 17 min WATCHDOG 22
Time To Fire Hospital Executives ! 20 min WATCHDOG 12
Seattle’s min. wage hike hurting low-level work... 27 min Wow 4
Myrtle Beach 35 min Wtf 60
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC