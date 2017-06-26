Huntington woman sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
A Huntington woman who was caught with heroin in 2016 was sentenced today to two and a half years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Ashley Dawn Smith, 24, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
