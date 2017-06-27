Huntington mayor discusses opioid epidemic at U.S. Conference of Mayors
Huntington, West Virginia is not the only city in America dealing with an opioid epidemic, according to Mayor Steve Williams. "I was seated next to a mayor from Honolulu, and right over from me was someone from Minnesota.
#1 Wednesday Jun 28
Opium addicts are a real example of weak minds and ignorance. No mayor or law enforcement can stop it. Just stop the Narcan shots and let nature run its course. The gene pool will cleanse itself.
#2 Wednesday Jun 28
Every city in America is fighting this, and actually, its a world wide problem. Europe has a massive heroin problem, and I just watched a special showing kids in Iran using heroin. I have a freind that lives in D.C. and he said the teenagers in the suburbs are using like crazy, and the parents can simply stick them in expensive rehabs. Ohio is now considering a three strike rule because they cant keep up. Vermont, Deleware, Rhode Island, everywhere. There is a drug that blocks opiod receptors for 30 days, perhaps involuntary rehabilitation coupled with this may be one of few answers. Bust the dealers, yeah, of course, but it grows another head because its so profitable. Education, disallowing over perscription, involuntary rehabilitation, attempted murder charges for dealers.
