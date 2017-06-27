Huntington mayor discusses opioid epi...

Huntington mayor discusses opioid epidemic at U.S. Conference of Mayors

There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Tuesday Jun 27, titled Huntington mayor discusses opioid epidemic at U.S. Conference of Mayors. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Huntington, West Virginia is not the only city in America dealing with an opioid epidemic, according to Mayor Steve Williams. "I was seated next to a mayor from Honolulu, and right over from me was someone from Minnesota.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump number one

Huntington, WV

#1 Wednesday Jun 28
Opium addicts are a real example of weak minds and ignorance. No mayor or law enforcement can stop it. Just stop the Narcan shots and let nature run its course. The gene pool will cleanse itself.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jake

Huntington, WV

#2 Wednesday Jun 28
Every city in America is fighting this, and actually, its a world wide problem. Europe has a massive heroin problem, and I just watched a special showing kids in Iran using heroin. I have a freind that lives in D.C. and he said the teenagers in the suburbs are using like crazy, and the parents can simply stick them in expensive rehabs. Ohio is now considering a three strike rule because they cant keep up. Vermont, Deleware, Rhode Island, everywhere. There is a drug that blocks opiod receptors for 30 days, perhaps involuntary rehabilitation coupled with this may be one of few answers. Bust the dealers, yeah, of course, but it grows another head because its so profitable. Education, disallowing over perscription, involuntary rehabilitation, attempted murder charges for dealers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 163 15 min hey 4
Mark j talkin to himself 46 min Oh there I go 5
Ali Cobble 46 min Matt 1
Huntington Babe Ruth 51 min Coach for 26 years 77
Employers should pay their waiters 51 min oh boy 17
HPV------All sexes-------All Incomes-------All ... 55 min lolol 18
America Held Hostage Day 162 1 hr Geeze 26
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,572 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC