Huntington Fireworks Ordinances will be Strictly Enforced
As the 4th of July approaches, the Huntington Fire Department is assisting the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office in aggressively conducting inspections of any establishment in city limits that sells consumer fireworks to ensure they comply with state law. The Public Works Department's Code Enforcement Unit has also inspected these establishments to ensure they have a city business license, and the Huntington Police Department will bolster enforcement efforts over the holiday with the intent of squelching illegal fireworks displays.
