Huntington Fireworks Ordinances will ...

Huntington Fireworks Ordinances will be Strictly Enforced

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Huntington News

As the 4th of July approaches, the Huntington Fire Department is assisting the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office in aggressively conducting inspections of any establishment in city limits that sells consumer fireworks to ensure they comply with state law. The Public Works Department's Code Enforcement Unit has also inspected these establishments to ensure they have a city business license, and the Huntington Police Department will bolster enforcement efforts over the holiday with the intent of squelching illegal fireworks displays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kroger 1st street (Apr '14) 3 min Prom Mom 34
Baltimore Street drugs 4 min Jake 870
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 min ilikebigbuts 4,143
Hope Trump and his Generals bring back draft 7 min Major Payne 5
Best Place To Stay In Myrtle Beach ? 8 min Fitius T Bluster 26
News Huntington mayor discusses opioid epidemic at U... 13 min Jake 2
America Held Hostage Day 159 17 min MarkJ- 14
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC