Huntington Fire Department Narrowly Rejects Contract
Local 289 of the International Association of Firefighters has narrowly defeated a contract with the City of Huntington. Ray Canafax, president, told HNN the vote was 38-32 for non-approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new dutch miller commercial (Jan '13)
|42 min
|Sk Picketfences
|34
|sammy s. (Oct '11)
|52 min
|Abe
|5
|Kaepernick Compares Cops to Slave Patrols
|1 hr
|Patriot Pat
|28
|Open season on legal carry?
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|61
|America Held Hostage Day 153
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|Ask not what your country can do for you
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|3
|All the kings horses & all the kings men
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|36
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC