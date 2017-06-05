Huntington Drug Trafficking Leads to Detroit ma's sentence of...

Huntington Drug Trafficking Leads to ...

A Detroit man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for a drug-related gun charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Thomas Lee Nelson, 48, previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

