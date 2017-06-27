HSB Statement on Customer Shut Off No...

HSB Statement on Customer Shut Off Notices

For customers whose sewer account becomes delinquent, you will receive a termination letter in the mail stating your last day for payment before shut off. Payment must be received prior to 3pm the day of shut off.

