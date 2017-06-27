HSB Statement on Customer Shut Off Notices
For customers whose sewer account becomes delinquent, you will receive a termination letter in the mail stating your last day for payment before shut off. Payment must be received prior to 3pm the day of shut off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christ Temple and Covenent (Jun '09)
|3 min
|Leon Lambert
|134
|America Held Hostage Day 159
|5 min
|Leon Lambert
|30
|Are liberals able to admit when they are wrong?
|59 min
|god bless him
|4
|No good reason exists for a reasonable man to not
|1 hr
|Agent orange
|41
|MU football player
|1 hr
|honestly
|2
|Time To Fire Hospital Executives !
|1 hr
|lol
|20
|Huntington Babe Ruth
|1 hr
|Dixon
|61
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC