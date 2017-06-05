Government Employees Insurance Company v. Steve Sayre

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff below, Petitioner v. STEVE SAYRE, as Administrator of the Estate of Robert Sayre, Defendant below, Respondent Don C.A. Parker, Esq., Glen A. Murphy, Esq., Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Counsel for Petitioner George B. Morrone III, Esq., Mundy & Associates, Huntington, West Virginia, Carrie L. Newton, Esq., Ripley, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent The petitioner, Government Employees Insurance Company , appeals from the July 13, 2016, order of the Circuit Court of Jackson County granting summary judgment to the respondent, Steve Sayre, 1 in connection with determining the amount of underinsured motorist insurance that is owed by GEICO to Mr. Sayre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.