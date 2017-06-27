Flint Group Pigments to close West Vi...

Flint Group Pigments to close West Virginia plant

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Intelligencer

Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes.

Huntington, WV

