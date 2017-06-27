Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth...

Firefighters on Scene of Major Fourth Avenue Fire in Downtown Huntington

Read more: Huntington News

Huntington firefighters have battled a fire in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue which has heavily damaged a structure housing Brick Oven Pizza. The call came in at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Huntington, WV

