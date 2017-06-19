Division of WV Public Service Commission Open to Receive 'informal'...

Division of WV Public Service Commiss...

The WV Public Service Commission has asked that residents with concerns regarding their interactions with the Huntington Sanitary Board may be discussed with the commission on an informal basis. S usan Small, communications director, responded to an HNN inquiry Wednesday, June 21 asking that customers call the Utility Complaint number 1-800-642-8544.

