Division of WV Public Service Commission Open to Receive 'informal'...
The WV Public Service Commission has asked that residents with concerns regarding their interactions with the Huntington Sanitary Board may be discussed with the commission on an informal basis. S usan Small, communications director, responded to an HNN inquiry Wednesday, June 21 asking that customers call the Utility Complaint number 1-800-642-8544.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 153
|4 min
|peter
|6
|Ask not what your country can do for you
|14 min
|taskman
|4
|Myrtle Beach
|27 min
|dantes inferno
|2
|Dems acknowledge anti-Trump message falling short
|32 min
|detroit
|1
|Officials admit Democrats' brand 'worse than Tr...
|36 min
|detroit
|1
|Kaepernick Compares Cops to Slave Patrols
|3 hr
|Mindin my bills
|29
|new dutch miller commercial (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|Sk Picketfences
|34
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC