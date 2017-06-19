Detroit heroin dealer sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin distribution
A Detroit drug dealer was sentenced today to a year and nine months in federal prison for a heroin crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Romeo Devon Marbury, 29, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.
