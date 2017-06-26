Community Meetings Focus on Dilapidat...

Community Meetings Focus on Dilapidated Structures

The City of Huntington, in partnership with the national, nonprofit Center for Community Progress, will host a series of community meetings this month to learn how vacant, abandoned and dilapidated buildings affect residents of Fairfield, Highlawn and the West End. The meetings will be conducted from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 11 at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., in Highlawn; from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 11 at the Marie Redd Center, 1750 9th Ave., in Fairfield; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 12, at Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave., in the West End.

