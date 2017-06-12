Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism
Several Huntington City Council members complained during the Good and Welfare portion of the Thursday, June 8, work session that their vehicles have been vandalized. In addition, a HPD Arrest Report contained an incident on June 6 @ 10:14 p.m. at 1600 block of Crestmont Drive in Huntington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watching Them Eat
|11 min
|The View Above
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 144
|13 min
|licorice root
|10
|The real Howie is a dumba$$
|33 min
|Big Steve
|1
|St. Mary's Psychiatric Unit
|36 min
|crazy eddie
|3
|Dumbest liberal moments ever
|1 hr
|Liberal queeerrz
|21
|Warned
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|7
|I saw a kneeger in Highlawn
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC