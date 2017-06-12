Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; S...

Arrest Made Near Councilman's Home; Some Members Complain of Car Vandalism

Friday Jun 9

Several Huntington City Council members complained during the Good and Welfare portion of the Thursday, June 8, work session that their vehicles have been vandalized. In addition, a HPD Arrest Report contained an incident on June 6 @ 10:14 p.m. at 1600 block of Crestmont Drive in Huntington.

