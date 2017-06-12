Area family remembers how to spell c-...

Area family remembers how to spell c-h-a-m-p-i-o-n

Wednesday

A happy Jennifer Reinke of Deshler holds up her cup as the new champion of the annual National Spelling Bee as she poses with her parents, Richard and Edna, and her sister Pat, 18, after Jennifer won the event in Washington, D.C., June 8, 1967.

