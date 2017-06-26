26th Annual Old Central City Days Celebrated June 9, 10 & 11
The Old Central City Association hosts its 26th edition with entertainment , artisans, crafts, street vendors, food and a large antique fair along 14th Street West. Located behind the Wild Ranp, dealers from Ohio, Kentucky and WV display antiques , shabby chic, primitives, and collectables.
