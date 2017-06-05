WTC artifacts arrive in Huntington for Healing Field Destination
Flag covered pieces that once formed the doomed World Trade Center which fell on 9/11 will arrive in Huntington for a 7 p.m. ceremony at Pullman Square. The artifacts carried in a flat bed truck will eventually become part of a permanent memorial at the Healing Field in Spring Hill Cemetery.
