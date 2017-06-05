WTC artifacts arrive in Huntington fo...

WTC artifacts arrive in Huntington for Healing Field Destination

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Huntington News

Flag covered pieces that once formed the doomed World Trade Center which fell on 9/11 will arrive in Huntington for a 7 p.m. ceremony at Pullman Square. The artifacts carried in a flat bed truck will eventually become part of a permanent memorial at the Healing Field in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 137 12 min MarkJ- 9
Off the shoulder club 1 hr Patron 6
the carousel club has changed much better (Jul '15) 1 hr Patron 14
Scott Ross 1 hr Fyi 2
Trump is the best thing to happen to USA in 40 ... 3 hr FOVR 53
tickle my young pussie 3 hr Dona 4
Dating Psycho women 3 hr Two Buck Chuck 2
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC