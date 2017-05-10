Woman charged in fatal crash on I-64 in West Virginia
A woman has been charged in a fatal crash that caused a car to go off an Interstate 64 bridge in West Virginia. The Herald-Dispatch reports 39-year-old Elizabeth Lewis of Guyandotte was arraigned Monday on charges of DUI causing death, DUI causing injury and DUI with a suspended or revoked license.
