Woman charged in fatal crash on I-64 ...

Woman charged in fatal crash on I-64 in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Intelligencer

A woman has been charged in a fatal crash that caused a car to go off an Interstate 64 bridge in West Virginia. The Herald-Dispatch reports 39-year-old Elizabeth Lewis of Guyandotte was arraigned Monday on charges of DUI causing death, DUI causing injury and DUI with a suspended or revoked license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sybian paid rides!! 1 min hoolu 26
Baltimore Street drugs 5 min Justin Roberts 562
lock her up, lock her up 12 min Amen 1
Who's Having A Farting Contest Today 14 min Legal 4
Liberals want incompetent buffoon leading inves... 14 min salute 9
Blake Sowards is pimping out his sister 39 min Sheahoe 38
Mother's Day RLN Edition 40 min Rob 14
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cabell County was issued at May 11 at 11:44AM EDT

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC