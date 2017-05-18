WebBam Comes to Downtown Huntington

Create Huntington has listened to what the community had to say and excited to put our plans into action! What better way than a two day party to showcase some of the best things our city has to offer!! Details: 311 9th Street Friday 5pm - 9:30 Saturday 12pm - 9pm FREE FREE FREE We are excited and honored to have an internationally renowned community development, citizen engagem ent, and social capital expert, Dr. Cornelia Flora, as our keynote speaker on Friday June 9th. Dr. Flora is an Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Sociology at the University of Iowa and her research was the basis for our new strategic plan.

