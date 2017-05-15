W.Va. woman charged after great-grand...

W.Va. woman charged after great-grandson dies in hot car

Thursday May 11 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Police say a 67-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged in the death of her great-grandson, who was left in a hot car for seven hours. WSAZ-TV in Huntington reports Carolyn Davis of Point Pleasant was charged with child neglect resulting in death.

