W.Va. woman charged after great-grandson dies in hot car
Police say a 67-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged in the death of her great-grandson, who was left in a hot car for seven hours. WSAZ-TV in Huntington reports Carolyn Davis of Point Pleasant was charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in altizer
|1 min
|DEADBEEF
|9
|Anyone Been To Disney ?
|1 min
|Hello
|4
|Hahaha... turns out it wasn't the Russians
|24 min
|Natt
|11
|America Held Hostage Day 115
|45 min
|Hillarys right ca...
|44
|Sandwiches From The Cafe
|50 min
|Laquidda
|2
|Happy Mother's Day
|1 hr
|Rhonda Nolan
|5
|Fat Patty's Gotten Bad (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Pete The Perv
|38
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC