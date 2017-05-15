W.Va. court rules hate crime law doesn't apply to anti-gay attack
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals narrowly ruled that the state's hate crime law doesn't extend to assaults motivated by sexual orientation. Laying failure to include that specific at the feet of legislators, the court stated in its 3-2 decision that the "West Virginia legislature could have included sexual orientation as an area of protection ... [as] [n]umerous other states have done."
