W.Va. couple spreading drug knowledge with hearse
During the Steps of Change, OhioCAN drug addiction awareness program in Centennial Park Saturday, the recently commissioned Heroin Hearse Awareness vehicle appeared with its message that heroin kills. Based in Huntington, W.Va., owner Dwayne Woods and his partner Trish Burns, along with Woods' two children, Brandon, 10 and Victoria, 8, talked with many of the 500 or so people who attended the event.
