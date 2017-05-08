Two men plead guilty to Huntington fe...

Two men plead guilty to Huntington federal heroin conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Two men who participated in a heroin conspiracy in the Huntington area between 2014 and 2016 pleaded guilty today to federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Mark Steven Bush, Jr., 29, of Detroit, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 108 3 min MarkJ- 20
Aaron lycans 35 min Nicky 1
Fart Seminar 38 min Frumpy 8
Disney World Advice 41 min Lampoon 14
Drug dealers on motor bikes 1 hr Godfrey 5
Le Bistro (Apr '14) 2 hr Sandy 44
Savage animal forces baby inside her to know wh... 3 hr Knagglers 2
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC