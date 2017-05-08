Two men plead guilty to Huntington federal heroin conspiracy
Two men who participated in a heroin conspiracy in the Huntington area between 2014 and 2016 pleaded guilty today to federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Mark Steven Bush, Jr., 29, of Detroit, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
